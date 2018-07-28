Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 28th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

23rd Annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival

Central Avenue Between King Boulevard & Vernon Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.centralavejazzfest.com

This is Central Avenue Jazz Festival weekend. The citywide signature event features dozens of performances from Jazz greats and rising stars across four stages along Central Avenue between King Boulevard and Vernon Avenue. The free festival also offers everything from free medical screenings to leads on job opportunities and soccer matches for the youngsters.

-0-

Fight Cancer Festival 11am to 7pm

Santa Monica College

1900 Pico Boulevard

Santa Monica

424 702 138

http://www.eventbrite.com

Poncho Sanchez, DW3, and Jazz legend Barbara Morrison. They are the headliners at the FIGHT CANCER FESTIVAL, day long event on the campus of Santa Monica College celebrating Cancer survivors. Tickets for the family friendly event start at $20.00.

-0-

Free!

How Sweet the Sound @ 2pm

Hyde Park Branch – Los Angeles Public Library

2205 West Florence Avenue

Los Angeles

We can discover the rich history of gospel music in Los Angeles and how the city became a hub for the music in the 20th century at a free program entitled “HOW SWEET THE SOUND” at the Hyde Park Branch of the Los Public Library.

Led by volunteer docents from the California African American Museum, the “How Sweet the Sound” program and mini-tour charts the story of gospel in L.A., including the Azusa Street Revival in 1906, the Great Migration to Los Angeles in the 1940s and musical innovators within Black church congregations.

-0-

Midsummer Scream Halloween Convention @ 11am

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

Midsummerscream.org

These folks are not waiting until October to celebrate Halloween! Thousands of guests are in town for the MIDSEUMMER SCREAM HALLOWEEN CONVENTION in Long Beach. This huge convention featuring two massive floors of vendors and exhibitors, haunted attractions and experiences, live entertainment and world-class panel presentations. By the way, Six Flag's Fright Fest will have its own "scare zone" at the convention this year.

More information and ticket prices check the website: MidsummerScream.org

-0-

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Hilton

168 South Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

beadanddesign.com

Another huge event is happening in Pasadena. THE PASADENA BEAD AND DESIGN SHOW is largest bead & design event in California. We’re invited to shop more than 300 exhibits of beautiful, limited-edition, artisan handcraft, including jewelry, beads, gemstones, clothing, paintings, crafts, pottery, glass, silver, ceramics, and textiles.

Ticket prices start at $8.00.

-0-

Free!

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Celebration @ 10am

DIESEL, A Bookstore

225 26th Street

Santa Monica

http://www.dieselbookstore.com

Celebrate the magic of HARRY POTTER all day in Santa Monica. DIESEL, A BOOKSTORE is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the young wizard created in a series of fantasy novels written by British author J. K. Rowling.

Those who arrive dressed as their favorite Harry Potter character will get a chance to enter a drawing for a store gift certificate!

-0-

First Ever California Pizza Festival @ Noon

Los Angeles Center Studios

450 South Bixel Street

Los Angeles

http://www.calipizzafestival.com

We have the chance to try some of the world’s most famous pizza at the first ever California Pizza Festival right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The inaugural event, which begins at Noon, features unlimited samplings from 30 pizzerias from California, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, as well as world-renowned pizza chefs from Naples, Italy.

Make it a tasty Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

-0-0-0-

