Firefighter Killed While Battling the Ferguson Fire Near Yosemite

A firefighter was killed Sunday morning battling the massive Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park, marking the second firefighting death in Mariposa County and the eighth fire-related death as more than a dozen wildfires rage across the state.

Brian Hughes, captain of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots, was killed when he was struck by a tree during a tactical firing operation in an area with many dead trees on the east side of the fire, according to the National Park Service. He was treated at the scene but died before he could be taken to a hospital. He was 33.

Hughes, who was originally from Hilo, Hawaii, had worked with the Arrowhead hotshots — an elite crew of 20 firefighters — for four years.

“The team at Sequoia and Kings National Parks is devastated by this terrible news,” parks Supt. Woody Smeck said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the firefighter’s family and loved ones. We grieve this loss with you.”

