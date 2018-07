Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday for Melyda Corado, the manager of the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake who was fatally shot by police gunfire during a standoff with a suspected gunman.

The service will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 29, 2018.