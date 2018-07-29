Man Barricades Himself After Officer-Involved Shooting in Oxnard; Officer Suffers Minor Injuries: Police

A man has barricaded himself inside his home after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Oxnard that left one officer with minor injuries Sunday evening, police said.

The officer was not struck by gunfire but he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ventura Boulevard and a barricade situation soon followed.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting as police have not released that information.

Earlier, Oxnard police told KTLA they believe the suspect was hit by gunfire but did not have information about him suffering injuries.

About 30 minutes later, just after 9 p.m., police tweeted that the suspect was barricaded inside his home so it remained unclear whether he was actually shot.

No further information has been released by police.