President Trump Tweets About White House Meeting With New York Times Publisher

For all his taunting of the “failing” New York Times, President Donald Trump’s hometown paper still has a hold on him.

In a Sunday morning tweet from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said that he had met with Times publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, at the White House.

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times,” Trump wrote. “Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!”

A president meeting with the publisher of one of the country’s most prominent newspapers is not unusual. Presidents have often held off-the-record meetings with owners and publishers of major media outlets.

But the Times holds a special place for Trump, a New York native. Despite his frequent criticism of Times’ reporters and their stories, he has still given the paper multiple interviews.

The New York Times and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on further details about the meeting, including when it took place.

