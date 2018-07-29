Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 29th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAPPY SUNDAY!

Can't you believe it! THIS IS THE LAST SUNDAY OF JULY!!! There's still plenty of Summer left to enjoy lots of Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" activities, among them the unique work of Sheet Metal Artist Ricardo Breceda in Borrego Springs. In addition, there are MANY activities we can explore on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. The list is long! Enjoy!

CHEVY MALIBU ONE TANK TRIP: Gayle Anderson takes a CHEVY MALIBU ONE TANK TRIP behind the wheel of the new Chevy Malibu, but Gayle is not sure where to take the fuel efficient mid-size sedan. KTLA photographer-editor Bob Keet says no problem. He suggests the unique, high tech luxurious vehicle is perfect for a one tank trip to a unique museum; an open air museum within the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. We travel to the sheet metal art sculptures of sculptor Ricardo Breceda! Wow!

Sheet Metal Sculptor Ricardo Breceda

44450 Highway 79 South

Aguanga,CA 92536

951 236 5896

ricardobreceda.com

email:ricardo.breceda@gmail.com

Borrego Springs, California

desertusa.com

23rd Annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival

Central Avenue Between King Boulevard & Vernon Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.centralavejazzfest.com

This is Central Avenue Jazz Festival weekend. The citywide signature event features dozens of performances from Jazz greats and rising stars across four stages along Central Avenue between King Boulevard and Vernon Avenue. The free festival also offers everything from free medical screenings to leads on job opportunities and soccer matches for the youngsters.

“BEAT THE HEAT!”: There’s More to Neon Signs Than Liquor, Motels, and Live Nude Girls and Motel California

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

This colorful, new exhibition teaches us about the history and the artistry of neon, plus we see one of the massive, historic neon signs that once graced the historic TLC Chinese Theatre, which the Museum of Neon Art has been able to restore despite material and financial challenges.

“BEAT THE HEAT!”: Summer Vehicle Exhibit

Vintage Motor Racing

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

New at the in Santa Ana at the Lyon Air Museum the VINTAGE MOTOR RACING EXHIBIT WITH A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO DAN GURNEY. For hours and ticket information, check the website: http://www.lyonairmuseum.org.

“BEAT THE HEAT!”: Bamboo

Craft & Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

cafam.org

“BEAT THE HEAT!” at this cool unusual exhibition entitled BAMBOO at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in Los Angeles. See the evolution of the Japanese craft of basket weaving to a dramatic art form.

General admission to experience this exhibition of nearly 30 mesmerizing Bamboo creations is only $7.00.

Artist Clinton Bopp

Various Locations!

http://www.clintonbopp.com

Explore the work of Urban Muralist Clinton Bopp. We can see one of his current artistic projects in City Terrace. To see more of his work, take a look at his website: http://www.clintonbopp.com.

NEW!

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Los Angeles ReStore

1071 South La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles

310 323 4663, Extension 401

http://www.habitatla.org

In Los Angeles, there is a NEW Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more at a fraction of the retail price.

All proceeds from the ReStore sales are used for Habitat for Humanity's home building programs.

Midsummer Scream Halloween Convention @ 11am

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

Midsummerscream.org

These folks are not waiting until October to celebrate Halloween! Thousands of guests are in town for the MIDSEUMMER SCREAM HALLOWEEN CONVENTION in Long Beach. This huge convention featuring two massive floors of vendors and exhibitors, haunted attractions and experiences, live entertainment and world-class panel presentations. By the way, Six Flag's Fright Fest will have its own "scare zone" at the convention this year.

More information and ticket prices check the website: MidsummerScream.org

“BEAT THE HEAT!”: Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Hilton

168 South Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

beadanddesign.com

Another huge event is happening in Pasadena. THE PASADENA BEAD AND DESIGN SHOW is largest bead & design event in California. We’re invited to shop more than 300 exhibits of beautiful, limited-edition, artisan handcraft, including jewelry, beads, gemstones, clothing, paintings, crafts, pottery, glass, silver, ceramics, and textiles.

Ticket prices start at $8.00.

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

The SUMMER SAWDUST ART & CRAFT FESTIVAL is underway in Laguna Beach! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

Also happening in Laguna Beach, just a few steps from the Sawdust, is the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. There’s the festival art show, where we can see the work of more than 100 artists. And, there’s the Pageant of the Masters, where famous works of art come to life, literally, with the presence of real people who emerge from massive, outdoor theatre canvases.

Register Now!

Special Olympics Southern California Plane Pull

Long Beach Airport

fundraising.sosc.org/planepull

Now this is a DIFFERENT kind of colorful fun! Yes, people are pulling a Fed Ex Cargo Plane as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California.

To register for the plane pull as an individual participant, to start a team or to join a team, go to the website: fundraising.sosc.org/planepull

“Beat the Heat!”

Free!

Shark Week: 30 Years of Shark N Awe! The Exhibit

The Paley Center for Media – LA

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

310-786-1000

paleycenter.org

Shark Week: 30 Years of Shark N Awe! The Exhibit at the Paley Center for Media celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of one of television’s longest-running and most-anticipated summer franchises with an all-new, interactive, multimedia exhibit that gives visitors a chance to dive in to three decades of jaw-dropping shark stories and groundbreaking scientific discoveries. This is exhibit is free!

Blue Whales & Sea Life Cruise

Whales: Voices in the Sea

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Whale Watching & Sea Life Cruises / Long Beach & Los Angeles

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

The folks at the Aquarium of the Pacific and Harbor Breeze Cruises report the largest animal on the planet is right here off the California coast. These are the endangered Blue Whales.

Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific offer sealife and whale cruise combo tickets so we can learn about whales and the other sea life in our area at the aquarium and then travel aboard one of the Harbor Breeze Cruises catamarans to actually see what we’ve learned at the aquarium. For ticket prices and times check the websites for the Aquarium of the Pacific as well as Harbor Breeze Cruises.

“Beat the Heat!”

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Not too far from the Paley Center for Media, one of the world’s largest automotive museums, the Petersen has this unique vehicle. This 1964 Suminoe Flying Feather is one of more than a dozen rare vehicles featured in this one-of-a-kind exhibition entitled THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING.

Petersen Automotive Museum Chief Historian Leslie Kendall says until now, no American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods.

“Beat the Heat!”

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharoah

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to see KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH at the California Science Center. Explore the nearly two-hundred artifacts that have never been on tour before. And, once this exhibit concludes, these items will never tour again because they are going to be transferred to a special, new museum in Egypt.

For tour and ticket information, check the website: http://www.californiascience.org

“Beat the Heat!”

The Art of Preserving & Packing King Tut’s Treasures

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323-724-3623

CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

How do you safely pack and move 3,300-year-old treasures? Very carefully. You also need experienced technicians trained in a variety of scientific and artistic specialties. We can see the complicated process in this exhibit THE ART OF PRESERVING AND PACKING KING TUT’S TREASURES at the California Science Center.

In February 2018, an international team arrived at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo to pack and ship 150 artifacts from King Tut’s royal tomb for exhibition at the California Science Center. Photographer Gil Garcetti documented the process, providing a window into the art and science of touring precious antiquities.

Thirty evocative photographs taken behind the scenes reveal this delicate process. The images depict the team of people you never see and the stories of how they bring us the treasures that enrich our lives.

On display at the California Science Center, 2nd floor, May 23, 2018 through January 6, 2019.

“Beat the Heat!”

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Time is running out to see the Genghis Khan exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley.

There are more than 200 artifacts from 13th century Mongolia. The presidential museum is the only Southern California stop on an international tour that has drawn more than a million visitors.

For tour hours and ticket information, check the website: http://www.reaganlibrary.gov.

“Beat the Heat!”

Cheech & Chong: Still Rolling-Celebrating 40 Years of Up In Smoke

The Craft & Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

http://www.cafam.org

Explore what made the Grammy Award winning duo Cheech and Chong such comedy superstars at the Grammy Museum exhibition “CHEECH AND CHONG: STILL ROLLIN – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF UP IN SMOKE.”

The exhibition about counterculture comics Cheech and Chong also teaches us their movie “Up in Smoke” was a low budget two-million dollar production in 1978 that made more than 40-million dollars as a box office hit.

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

