Suspect Found Dead After Allegedly Attacking Woman and Man With Knife in Chino Hills Home Invasion

A man who allegedly attacked his two friends inside a Chino Hills apartment with a knife was found dead inside hours later, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the apartment, located at 16301 Butterfield Ranch Road, just before 1 a.m. Saturday about a possible home invasion robbery. Deputies found a 29-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old man, outside of the apartment both suffering from “apparent knife wounds,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The suspect was barricaded inside of the apartment and was unresponsive to deputies ordering him to come out.

Several hours later, SWAT officers entered the apartment and found the suspect dead.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital and told investigators they were in the apartment when the suspect came to the door.

The victims described the suspect to investigators as their “friend,” and said he demanded a large amount of cash .

“The female victim armed herself with a knife, while the male victim fought with the suspect to disarm him,” the release stated. “A struggle ensued inside the apartment until the victims were able to escape and call police.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine the suspect’s cause of death, sheriff’s officials said.

His name was being withheld pending family notification.

No other information was released.