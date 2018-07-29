Woman Fatally Struck by Car While Walking to Store in Watts

A woman was fatally struck by a car early Sunday in Watts as she was walking to a store, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim was crossing the street at Imperial Highway and Success Avenue when she was hit by the car.

“Witnesses observed the vehicle basically make a U-turn after they struck her,” Jonathan Tom, commanding officer of LAPD’s South Traffic Division, told KTLA. “The woman is 60-years-old.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD officials are looking for a white sedan or a small SUV in connection with the fatal crash.

Police said the woman lived in the area.

No other information was released.