Wild Police Chase by Manhattan Beach Officers Ends in Downtown L.A. Parking Garage

Manhattan Beach police officers were led on a wild chase in which the vehicle nearly struck pedestrians and other vehicles as it sped along the wrong side of the road several times before ending inside a downtown Los Angeles parking garage Monday evening, as video shows.

The chase was in the South L.A. area before moving toward downtown. About 6:50 p.m., Sky5 aerial footage of the scene showed the black sedan driving directly down the middle of the street, sometimes going into the wrong side of the road.

It was seen cutting around other vehicles as it sped along both sides of the double yellow line, nearly hitting pedestrians and other vehicles at times.

Later, the car could seen driving erratically in the wrong direction along a one-way street in downtown L.A. At 6:58 p.m., a patrol car could be seen doing a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a halt. The car then swerved into what appeared to be a parking garage as the patrol vehicle, along with two others, followed it inside.

Morris Malone, a witness, later told KTLA he saw the last moments of the chase from a rooftop in the area, as he heard sirens and helicopters flying overhead.

“We looked down from the balcony, and we saw this Corolla coming up a one-way street and a bunch of cop cars following behind him,” Malone said.

He said the car was traveling on the wrong side of the road and he could see it nearly hit a woman walking.

“He made a left onto the street here and there’s some lady in the crosswalk, and he almost took her out,” Malone said. “She had to like jump put of the way. She fell over.”

After that, the car continued driving before ending up in the parking garage, Malone said.

Video of the scene after the chase shows first responders wheeling a man on a gurney out of the parking garage. Law enforcement officials have not released information about the suspect suffering injuries, but the man’s face appeared bloodied.

No further information has been released by authorities.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to his story.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the vehicle had been stolen but that information is not known as it has not been formally released by authorities. The post has since been updated.