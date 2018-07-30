Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Cooks Up Meals for Hundreds of Carr Fire Evacuees, First Responders

Celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri is up in Redding feed residents displaced by the deadly and destructive Carr Fire, as well as first responders who are aiding in the firefight.

Fieri, a Northern California native who frequented Redding as child, took a team of about 20 volunteers to Shasta College. Once there, they set up a makeshift kitchen and cooked up approximately 750 meals for both lunch and dinner on Sunday.

“My son and I, and his buddies and a bunch of mine, loaded up our caravan from wine country and drove four hours up here,” Fieri told CNN.

The host of shows such as “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” said his crew is working “arm and arm” with the Salvation Army, Operation BBQ Relief, local chefs and residents to prepare the meals.

“The Salvation Army has been on the ground in Redding … They got involved right off the bat,” Fieri said. “They got involved Friday, started helping folks with a place to stay, and get something to eat, and get water, and you know all those basics that we … have on a regular basis, and all of a sudden they’re gone.”

About 36,000 residents have been displaced, he noted. The conditions are so bad up there because of the fire that “you can’t even see the sun,” Fieri added.

Nearly 1,000 structures, including many homes, have been destroyed by the 98,000-acre inferno, making it among the top 10 most destructive wildfires ever in California.

Fieri was also on hand with his team last October when the most destructive fire in state history — the Tubbs Fire — burned in Sonoma County, destroying more than 5,600 structures.

A Santa Rosa resident, his family was among those who were evacuated as the deadly blaze raged.

Fieri urged people visit to the Salvation Army’s website if they’d like to help victims of the Carr Fire.