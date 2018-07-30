Evacuations Ordered as Brush Fire Chars at Least 3 Residential Buildings in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities were working to put out a 10-acre blaze that broke out near a housing complex in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported in the 20900 block of Via Estrella, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said shortly before 4:30 p.m. The incident, being dubbed the Railroad Fire, was 50 percent contained.

By 5:30 p.m., the flames covered about 10 acres and had burned at least three buildings. But half an hour later, the fire had stopped spreading, officials said.

Aerial footage from the scene showed blocks of tall flames on a shallow hillside butting up against The Terrace Apartments, a housing developing above Newhall Avenue off Valle Del Oro.

The fire was burning between Newhall Avenue and Dockweiler Drive, and between Sierra Highway and Valle De Oro, according to a city website. Anyone within the area should evacuate.

Residents could evacuate to Golden Valley High School at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, sheriff’s officials said, though the exact addresses included in the evacuation order were unclear.

Some roads surrounding the incident were closed. Newhall Avenue was shut down between Sierra Highway and Railroad Avenue, and Dockweiler Drive was closed at Sierra Highway, sheriff's officials said. Motorists could use Golden Valley Road as an alternative route.

Please note ROAD CLOSURES: Evacuation Center located:

Golden Valley High School

27051 Robert C Lee Parkway

Santa Clarita https://t.co/3uzg1ocR7n — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) July 31, 2018

Other patrol units and search and rescue crews were responding to assist in public safety efforts, said Shirley Miller, a public information officer for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station. The Red Cross said it was also responding.

About half an hour after firefighters first responded to the scene, where the blaze was running uphill toward structures, the flames had moved into a residence.

A chunk of the hillside had already been charred to ash, but firefighters were at the top of the hill trying to keep the fire away from residences, aerial video showed. The flames had also carved a path uphill around the development’s eastern flank.

The blaze was also being battled from the air, and the city fire department was sending additional resources. County Fire Inspector Sal Alvarado said "many firefighters" were launching a "very aggressive attack."

Around 6 p.m., patches of large flames were no longer visible. It appeared firefighters had an upper hand on the incident, but authorities said crews were remain on scene overnight to monitor and mop up hotspots.

The blaze came as at least 13 major wildfires were burning across the state, at least two of which have turned deadly. The Carr Fire surrounding Redding in Shasta County has claimed at least six lives, while two firefighters have died battling the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park.

The Cranston Fire, which burned 13,140 acres and five homes in Riverside County, remained active as well. It was 57 percent contained as of Monday.

.@RedCrossLA responders headed to #SantaClarita now to identify resources needed at the #RailroadFire. Learn more how to find help or give help in response to the #CaliforniaFires here: https://t.co/m2u2zFX4qX — Red Cr_ss L_s _ngeles (@RedCrossLA) July 31, 2018