Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Ordered by NFL to Stop Talking About National Anthem, Report Says

Jerry Jones needs to stop talking about the national anthem.

That’s an order to the Dallas Cowboys owner that came straight from the NFL, according to a report Monday by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The league has been struggling with how to deal with players who refuse to stand for the national anthem. Back in May, NFL owners passed a rule that gave players the option of remaining in the locker room during the anthem. But earlier this month that policy was put on hold while the league and the players union attempt to come to an agreement on the issue.

On Wednesday, Jones revealed that his team will have its own rule in regard to the anthem.

