Former NFL Player Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder of His Ex-Girlfriend in La Verne

A former NFL player accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend earlier this month, allegedly breaking into her La Verne home before attacking her, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Brandon Browner, 33, who last played for the NFL in 2016, is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on July 8 after getting in through a locked window, prosecutors said. She had a restraining order against him at the time and he has previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, authorities said.

Police said he threatened to kill her and forced her back into the home when she tried escaping, before fleeing the scene with a $20,000 Rolex watch.

According to prosecutors, Browner also assaulted the victim by dragging her and smothering her into a carpet — a scene of abuse her two children witnessed.

He was arrested within hours, and two days later, the DA’s office filed charges of attempted murder, robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and child endangerment charges against him. His bail was set at $10 million at the time.

If convicted of the charges, Browner could receive a maximum sentence of life in state prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.