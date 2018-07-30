How to Get Becca’s Bachelorette Glow With Lydia Sellers

Posted 10:52 AM, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:58AM, July 30, 2018

Celebrity Makeup Artist Lydia Sellers joined us live with the inside scoop on how to get Becca’s Bachelorette Glow. Lydia is Becca’s personal makeup artist for TV appearances, photo shoots and more. For more information on Lydia, you can go to her website,  or follow her behind the scenes on her Instagram @LydiaSellersBeauty.