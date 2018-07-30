Celebrity Makeup Artist Lydia Sellers joined us live with the inside scoop on how to get Becca’s Bachelorette Glow. Lydia is Becca’s personal makeup artist for TV appearances, photo shoots and more. For more information on Lydia, you can go to her website, or follow her behind the scenes on her Instagram @LydiaSellersBeauty.
How to Get Becca’s Bachelorette Glow With Lydia Sellers
-
How to Get Meghan Markle’s Flawless Look With Celebrity Makeup Artist Lydia Sellers
-
Parkland School Resource Officer Criticized for Being Coward During Massacre Finally Breaks His Silence
-
Royal Wedding-Inspired Looks by Celebrity Hairstylist Glenn Nutley
-
Spoken Dreams: Bellsaint, Recording Artist/Songwriter
-
Spoken Dreams: Che’Nelle, International Recording Artist
-
-
Waffle House Shooting Suspect’s $2 Million Bond Revoked
-
In Torture-Murder of Gabriel Fernandez, His Mother Gets Life in Prison; Her Boyfriend Sentenced to Death
-
Beauty Products to Add to Your Summer Routine with Beauty Expert Stacy Cox
-
Beat the Heat: Aquatic Bloom at the Craft in America Center
-
Spoken Dreams: Julie Mintz, Singer-Songwriter
-
-
AMC Suspends Chris Hardwick Talk Show After Ex-Girlfriend Makes Allegations of Abuse
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 23rd, 2018
-
Woke Up This Way Challenge: June 19