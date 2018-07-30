Man Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Stabbing Someone in Canyon Country

A 35-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man just outside a home in Canyon Country early Monday morning has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The stabbing happened around 6 a.m. in the 27400 block of Dewdrop Avenue, sheriff’s deputies said.

A nearby resident saw two men arguing on the front lawn of a residence around 5:30 a.m. and called 911, authorities said. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from stabbing wounds.

The two men have been described by authorities as acquaintances but their relationship beyond that is not known.

While the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, he later died, authorities said. He was 30 years old.

The suspect, who has not been identified, managed to flee the scene on foot, deputies said. Once authorities established a containment, they later found the suspect hiding in a backyard.

A knife believed to have been used in the killing was recovered from the scene, sheriff’s deputies said.

After his arrest, the suspect was booked at the Santa Clara Station for the Sheriff’s Department.

As authorities continue to investigate, no further information has been released.