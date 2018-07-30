× Man Sought After Robbing Jack in the Box in Lakewood, Attacking Worker

Authorities were searching for an individual who attacked an employee while robbing a Jack in the Box in Lakewood early Monday.

A man in his 30s tried to jump through the drive-thru window of the Jack in the Box on Carson Street at around 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

When he failed to get in, the man bashed the locked glass doors and used a metal rod to hit a worker on the head, investigators said.

The other employee in the store managed to exit through the back door.

The robber took the till from the register with an unknown amount of money and fled in an unknown direction, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The injured worker was expected to be fine after being taken to the hospital with a laceration on his head, the agency added.

Officials said they were working on retrieving surveillance footage from the incident.