Suspected Carjacker on the Loose Following Shootout With Officers in South L.A.

A suspected carjacker is on the run Monday morning following a shootout with officers in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood of South Los Angeles the night before.

The incident began about 10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West Washington Boulevard in the Pico-Union area when a man carjacked a pregnant woman who was driving a blue Toyota RAV4, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Frank Preciado said.

The carjacker drove off with the victim still inside the vehicle and for some reason opened fire near Normandie Avenue and West 29th Street.

Officers in the area heard the shots, located the vehicle and returned fire, Preciado said.

The Toyota became disabled following the shootout and came to a stop near Brighton Avenue and West 29th Street.

The carjacker then fled the vehicle on foot.

The victim, who is in her 20s and is 18-weeks pregnant, was left in the vehicle and was OK following the incident, Preciado said.

Police deployed K9 units, a helicopter and a SWAT team to search for the carjacker, however authorities believe he may have escaped their perimeter.

The man was described as either a light skinned Hispanic or Caucasian man in his 20s.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department.