One of 2 People Killed in South L.A. Shooting Outside Liquor Store Is Identified

Officials identified one of two men killed Saturday night during a drive-by shooting outside a liquor store in South Los Angeles.

The gunfire started about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Two male victims went inside the liquor store and when they walked outside, three armed males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

During the shooting, 23-year-old Juan Lopez was struck in the torso and died at the scene.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.