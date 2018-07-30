× Power Outage at Dodger Stadium Leaves Game in the Dark for 20 Minutes

The Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday night took an unexpected turn when the stadium went dark for 20 minutes, as L.A. Department of Water and Power officials later confirmed.

About 7:44 p.m., the equipment that supplies power to the stadium experienced an interruption that triggered a power outage lasting 20 minutes, LADWP officials said.

An automated switch, which is triggered when one of two circuits experiences a disruption, is supposed to restore power to the stadium when it’s set off, officials said. Dodger Stadium has a dual power supply of 34,500 volts.

It appears that switch was able function correctly and restore power Monday night, officials said.

Both baseball teams tweeted about the game experiencing a delay and resuming play after 8 p.m.

LADWP is investigating the cause of the blackout and officials said repairs will be made as needed.

Power outage here at Dodger Stadium. Word is they are looking for @ChristianYelich’s bat to help resolve the situation. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/pBNx1yzlvq — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 31, 2018

Dodger statement on the outage: “The delay in tonight’s game was caused by a disruption in the city’s power feed to the facility. Once fixed, the lights came back on and the game resumed after 23 minutes.” — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 31, 2018

Lights are out at @Dodgers stadium 😵 Game is delayed pic.twitter.com/E470uvstjV — Angie ⚾️ (@AngiePerez) July 31, 2018