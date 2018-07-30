Chief Marketing Officer for the LA Rams Ronalee Zarate-Bayani joined us live with what fans can expect at Rams Training Camp. This is the 3rd consecutive year that the Los Angeles Rams are hosting their 2018 Training Camp at the University of California, Irvine. The 2018 Rams Training Camp will feature 13 practices at UCI that are open to the public and fans can sign up for free tickets to attend and receive giveaways. To make the Training Camp experience even more enjoyable for fans in attendance, the Rams are introducing a number of new and enhanced elements this year including a beer garden, theme days and giveaways. For more information, you can go to their website.
Ronalee Zarate-Bayani on the Rams Training Camp
