Spoken Dreams: Stoll Vaughan, Musician/Songwriter

Stoll Vaughan is a musician, songwriter, and producer originally from Lexington, Kentucky. When Stoll began discovering music in his youth, he saw it as a way to express himself. He grabbed a guitar and began chasing a feeling. After realizing formal training didn’t provide him with what he felt he needed, he set out to gain life experiences, and allow the road to be his teacher.

Along his journey through music, Stoll has accrued a long list of achievements. He’s toured with musicians like John Mellencamp, John Foggerty, Def Leppard, Journey, Shooter Jennings and more. His songs have been featured in popular television shows like True Blood, Friday Night Lights, Shameless, and The Office. He has performed at some of the most iconic music venues in the nation. Stoll glosses over his accomplishments with casual regard, as his journey through music is not about his achievements and accolades, but about traveling the long road to finding his true self.

In this episode, Stoll shares his experiences in the music industry. He opens up about baring his true self in his latest album, The Conversation, and offers advice for those finding their way through the music industry.

