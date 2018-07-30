Mars is the closet it's been to Earth in more than a decade, and the red planet's glow pulled scores of stargazers — among them Buzz Aldrin — up to Griffith Observatory to view its approach Monday night. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 30, 2018.
Stargazers Gather at Griffith Observatory for Viewing of Mars’ Closest Approach in 15 Years
-
Griffith Observatory Declared Safe After Area Evacuated Due to Report of Suspicious Item: LAPD
-
Forward Progress Stopped on Griffith Park Brush Fire That Prompted Evacuation of Observatory: LAFD
-
Griffith Observatory to Remain Closed Wednesday After 25-Acre Brush Fire Scorches Nearby Hillside
-
Firefighters Put Out Small Brush Fire That Charred Hillside Below Griffith Observatory
-
Geologists Say Kilauea Volcano Eruption Could Last for Months, Possibly Even Years
-
-
Small Explosion From Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Results in Ash Cloud Reaching 10,000 Feet
-
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse of the Century to Be Visible This Friday — but Not in North America
-
Explosions at Hawaii’s Kilauea Summit Produce 7 Magnitude 5.3 Quakes in 8 Days
-
The Longest Total Lunar Eclipse of the Century Is Here, But North America Will Miss it
-
Lava From Kilauea Volcano Forms Tiny ‘Island’ Off Hawaii’s Coast
-
-
Scientists Trace Origins of ‘Ghost Particle’ That Traveled 3.7 Billion-Light Years to Earth
-
Hawaii Is On Red Alert After Ash Clouds, Shooting Lava
-
High Levels of Sulfur Dioxide Pose Imminent Risk in Hawaii, Prompting Health Warning