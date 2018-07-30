Stargazers Gather at Griffith Observatory for Viewing of Mars’ Closest Approach in 15 Years

Mars is the closet it's been to Earth in more than a decade, and the red planet's glow pulled scores of stargazers — among them Buzz Aldrin — up to Griffith Observatory to view its approach Monday night. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 30, 2018.