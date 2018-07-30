× Travis Allen Endorses Former Rival John Cox in California Governor’s Race

Nearly two months after the primary, former gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen has endorsed fellow Republican John Cox in the race.

“It’s time we put the Primary past us and UNITE to WIN IN NOVEMBER,” Allen tweeted on Sunday to back his one-time rival. “Join TODAY, and together let’s TAKE BACK CALIFORNIA!!”

Cox responded by complimenting Allen.

“Travis was a great competitor that cares about the millions of Californians forgotten by the Sacramento political class,” Cox tweeted.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.