Woman Dies After Allegedly Jumping From Moving Vehicle in Brea

A 20-year-old woman was killed Monday morning when she allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle in Orange County.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Laurel Avenue, Brea Police Department Lt. Adam Hawley said.

Two female passengers who were in the vehicle at the time stayed at the scene and told officers the woman opened the door and jumped out for no apparent reason.

The driver of the vehicle, described only as a man, fled the scene and was later located by police.

“Obviously we have a few questions we’re trying to ask … and that may determine whether or not there’s any criminal culpability in this case or whether this was merely just a simple tragedy that someone left a moving vehicle and sustained some fatal injuries from that,” Hawley said.

The driver is in custody but has not been charged, Hawley said.

Authorities are also trying to determine the relationships between all of the passengers and the driver.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.