× 1 Dead, 1 Wounded Amid Family Dispute Over Housing in South L.A.; 70-Year-Old Gunman at Large: LAPD

A man was dead and another was wounded after an argument among relatives over living arrangements exploded into gunfire in South Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were originally called around 4 p.m. about a family disturbance at the residence, located at the corner of 41st Place and Long Beach Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood, L.A. Police Lt. German Hurtado said.

All three parties are family members and live together there, the lieutenant said.

The responding officers investigated but found no crime and couldn’t take any action, according to Hurtado.

But shortly after, police got another call reporting shots fired at the same location.

Hurtado said it appeared the relatives were “fighting for some sort of living accommodations to the point where it escalated into violence.”

Police have not provided details on their relationship, but all three are men.

LAPD Officer Tony Im said a 70-year-old man pulled out a gun and opened fire on two men in their 40s.

One, 45 years old, was struck three times and died at the scene. The other, 40, was being treated for several gunshot wounds at a local hospital, officials said.

A witness identified the suspect, Hurtado said.

According to Im, he is believed to be named Danny Valdez. He fled the scene northbound on Long Beach Avenue in a white, compact Toyota vehicle from the early 90s, Im said.

Authorities were searching for him Tuesday night.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.