× $50K Reward Offered for Information in Deadly South L.A. Street Racing Crash

Authorities on Tuesday offered up to $50,000 to anyone with information leading to the identification of a driver who fled after a fatal crash in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police announced the reward as they continued to investigate what they believed to be a street racing incident, which left an innocent man dead and a woman critically injured on July 22.

Witnesses saw a BMW and a white sedan traveling at least 90 mph southbound on Central Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., according to LAPD.

Between 50th and 51st streets, the BMW struck a Ford SUV coming out of a business and pushed it about 175 feet south, police said.

A man inside the SUV suffered injuries in the head and the body and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A woman inside the vehicle also sustained injuries to the head and the body and was last said to be in critical condition.

The BMW came to a stop after hitting two other vehicles. Meanwhile, the driver of the white sedan—believed to be either a Nissan or a Toyota—fled the scene, investigators said.

The BMW driver was taken to a hospital and later booked on vehicular manslaughter, according to LAPD.

Authorities reported no other injuries and provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 213-833-3713, 213-486-0760, 213-486-3713 or 877-LAPD-24-7 during non-business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.