73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Rescued From House Fire in Venice

A 73-year-old woman found in what were described as “pack rat” conditions inside a burning home in Venice Tuesday morning has died at a local hospital, a fire official confirmed.

The fire was reported at a small home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the home packed with items, which were mostly smoldering, Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Jesse Cisneros said.

“We call it pack rat. The contents were stuffed in there,” Cisneros said.

The amount of items inside the roughly 600 square foot home made entry difficult for firefighters. Once inside they found the woman in grave condition on the floor, Cisneros said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, Fire Department spokesperson Amy Bastman stated in a news alert.

Cisneros said the residence was not equipped with smoke detectors, which may have led to the victim’s inability to get out.

“It looks like she did try to make her way to the front door,” he said.

The victim’s daughter said her mother did not smoke but often lit candles in the home.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.