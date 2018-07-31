About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

Welcome to “The News Director’s Office,” with new episodes released every Tuesday.

On this podcast, KTLA 5 news director Jason Ball explores topics in the news, issues facing journalists, and the newsgathering process.

Joined by producer Bobby Gonzalez, each episode includes an in-depth interview with journalists, newsmakers, or interesting people. Jason also offers reading & viewer recommendations including articles, books, Ted Talks, and more. He also takes listener questions and offers inspirational quotes.

“The New’s Director’s Office” takes you behind closed doors to offer a candid glimpse at news, media, and the personalities who work within the industry.