At Least 1 Dead Following Triple Shooting in Gardena

At least one person was killed in a triple shooting that took place in Gardena early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 135th Street and Budlong Avenue.

Responding crews found three gunshot victims, including one person who was pronounced dead at the scene, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told KTLA.

The extent of the injuries to the other two victims were unclear.

A fourth person suffering from “other injuries” was also found at the scene, the spokesperson said.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said a total of six gunshots were heard about 4 a.m.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

No description of the gunman or gunmen was immediately available.

Budlong Avenue was closed near 135th Street during the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.