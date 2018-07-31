Child Predator Arrested in Fontana After Soliciting Underage Girls for Sex: Police

A Fontana man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he was planning on having sex with underage girls, authorities announced.

The investigation began on April 5 after the Fontana Police Department received a tip from a parent stating that 31-year-old Matthew Oliva was attempting to correspond with his or her young daughter on Facebook, according to a department news release.

The tip prompted police to open an investigation, during which detectives posed as 12-year-old girls and corresponded with Oliva, the news release said.

The undercover authorities were able to schedule a meet up at Beryh Park East in Rancho Cucamonga, where Oliva believed he would be meeting the preteens to have sex with them, police said.

Instead, authorities were waiting to take Oliva into custody. He was arrested after a brief struggle, according to the news release.

Oliva will be transported to the West Valley Detention Center, and will be booked on felony counts, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, as the police department is determining if Oliva has any other victims.

People with more information are asked to contact the department at 909-350-7720.