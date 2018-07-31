Cutting Hair With Fire With SSTAGIONI Beauty Salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our KTLA Hairstylist JR Dupitas recently posted a video of him cutting hair with fire and it went viral. He and his business partner celebrity stylist Yana Tammah joined us live to talk about everything we need to know about this technique of cutting hair. They offer this technique at their salon SStagioni. They have salon locations in Hollywood and Santa Monica. For more information you can go to their website, or follow them on Instagram.