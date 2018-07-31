Expectant Mother Sought After Video Captured Her Stealing Mail in Tustin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Tuesday asked for the public's help identifying an expectant mother caught on video stealing mail in Tustin.

The incident happened on June 29 around 7 p.m. in the area of San Juan Street and Browning Avenue, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Someone in what appeared to be a dark blue Honda Fit dropped off the perpetrator before she looked through a resident's mailbox and stole "some important documents," the agency said.

Investigators did not manage to get a license plate number, but they provided images and video of the vehicle and the suspect.

"Mail theft is an ongoing issue for many cities in Orange County," the Police Department said in a Facebook post. "On the surface, mail theft may not appear to be a serious crime, but it can have severe consequences for the victims."

Anyone with information could contact Detective Ryan Newton at 714-573-3249.