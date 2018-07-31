Garden Grove Police Officer Arraigned on DUI Charges After Falling Asleep at the Wheel While Off Duty: DA

A Garden Grove police officer is facing charges after he allegedly drove while drunk and fell asleep on the 55 Freeway earlier this year, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jared Russell Doyle, 32, was off duty when he was driving under the influence of alcohol and weaving between the freeway’s lanes around 8 a.m. on May 27, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

At some point after that, Doyle’s car came to a halt in the middle of the roadway after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, the DA’s office said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the location after bystanders called 911.

The officers then took Doyle into custody. He is accused of having a blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit, or .16 percent.

According to Behind the Badge, a publication funded by the Garden Grove Police Department, Doyle was previously transported to the hospital after a suspected drunken driver slammed into his police vehicle in August 2015.

Doyle was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more on July 3 and arraigned Monday, officials said.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to six months in county jail.

The officer is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 5.

Garden Grove police had not issued a statement on the charges as of Tuesday evening.