Home Invasion Robbery Reported at Rapper French Montana’s Calabasas Home

Two armed men forced their way into French Montana’s Calabasas home on Tuesday morning and got away with some of the rapper’s possessions, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded after receiving an emergency call regarding a home invasion the 5100 block of Garrett Court about 8:19 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Property records show the house belongs to French Montana, who was born Karim Kharbouch.

Investigators said the victim was home when the two gunmen forced their way inside and stole some of his personal property.

The two men then fled the home, possibly on foot. Detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately provided.

No additional details were released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 818-878-1808. Those who would like to provide a tip anonymously are encouraged to contact L.A. Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222- 8477.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this story.