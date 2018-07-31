× LAPD Asks for Help Finding People Responsible for Fourth of July Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 3 Wounded in Westlake

Authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for people responsible for killing three young adults, including a pregnant woman, during a family’s Fourth of July celebration.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Junior Salinas, his 18-year-old girlfriend Abril Onofre, and their 18-year-old friend Ruben Alcantara, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Onofre was also about 5 months pregnant, police said.

The shooting occurred outside a party in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles about 12:30 a.m. on July 5, police said.

Multiple people were allegedly in a confrontation with party-goers before opening fire and killing the three victims. It is unclear, however, exactly how many people were involved in the shooting.

Three other people were also shot during the incident, including one woman who police said was trying to shield her young daughter. Those victims were expected to survive.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a gang-related crime.

The department is seeking assistance in identifying the suspects so the victims’ family members can get closure, the news release said.

Witnesses are urged to come forward, and anyone with information can contact Detective Ray Martinez at 213-484-3642 or Detective Steve Chung at 213-484-3643.

Calls can also be made anonymously through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

