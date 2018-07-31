× Man Accused of Killing Border Patrol Agent in 2010 Extradited From Mexico to U.S. to Face Trial

A member of a drug-robbery ring suspected in the 2010 shooting death of a Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been extradited from Mexico to stand trial in the United States.

Heraclio “Laco” Osorio-Arellanes was transported to the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a statement by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. Osorio-Arellanes is charged with several crimes including first-degree murder and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Tucson, the statement said.

U.S. officials say Osorio-Arellanes was a part of a group of bandits who engaged in a 2010 shootout with Brian Terry and three other Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona.

Terry, a 40-year-old member of an elite Border Patrol tactical team, was killed in the nighttime incident. One of the alleged shooters was shot in the torso and unable to run, while five other suspects fled to Mexico and went into hiding.

