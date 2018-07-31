Man Sentenced to Nearly 10 Years in Prison for 2016 Rape of German Tourist on Hollywood Rooftop

A man was sentenced to nearly 10 years in state prison for raping a German tourist, along with another man, at an isolated rooftop in Hollywood, officials said.

Otis Barway, 25, was found guilty earlier this month of one count of forcible rape in concert. He was sentenced to 9 years and six months in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2016, Barway and his co-defendant, Kenneth Mack, met the victim and lured her to an isolated rooftop. Mack knocked her to the ground, according to prosecutors, and then both men raped her.

Mack was arrested about a week after the rape on Dec. 13, while Barway was arrested on Dec. 26, inmate records showed. The two men were tied to the crime through DNA evidence, prosecutors said.

Mack was also convicted for the crime earlier this month of two counts of forcible rape in concert.

The men were also convicted in an unrelated attack days before the tourist’s rape, prosectors added.

Barway was convicted of one count of misdemeanor assault in connection with an unrelated nonsexual attack, while Mack was convicted of a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon for an incident on Nov. 30, 2016.

Jurors also convicted Mack of second-degree robbery for an incident on Nov. 26, 2016 and rape and second-degree robbery for an assault in July 2016.

Mack faces up to 215 years to life when he is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.