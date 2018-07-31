Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Consultant specializing in eating disorders Nicole Cruz joined us live to talk about the controversy surrounding the new upcoming Netflix show “Insatiable”. The series stars Debby Ryan as a high schooler who is bullied for being overweight. She gets punched in the face and is forced to get her jaw wired shut and then loses a bunch of weight. She comes back to high school and gets revenge on everyone who wronged her when she was overweight. Opponents are saying it encourages Fat Shaming. Actresses from the show are tweeting that it actually tackles the problem and it’s a topic that people need to be talking about. For more info on the show “Insatiable” you can click HERE. For more information on Nicole Cruz, you can go to her website or follow her on social media. For more info on the petition to stop the release of the show, you can click HERE.
Nicole Cruz on New Netflix Series ‘Insatiable’
