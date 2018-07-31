Popular Parts of Yosemite National Park to Remain Closed Due to Ferguson Fire
Even though the Ferguson fire isn’t burning inside Yosemite National Park, it’s keeping popular parts of the park shut through Sunday. Unhealthful air and ongoing firefighting operations have closed Yosemite Valley, the Wawona area, two groves of giant sequoia trees, and Hetch Hetchy, an announcement said Tuesday.
The east-west route in the park — Big Oak Flat Road, or California 120 West, to Crane Flat and Tioga Road, or California 120 East — remains open. Visitors are warned to beware of smoky conditions while driving.
Park officials earlier said travelers with reservations for lodgings in closed areas — including Yosemite Lodge and the Majestic Yosemite Hotel — will be notified and either rebooked or given a refund. Recreation.gov was giving refunds to campers with reservations at affected campgrounds.
Travelers planning on visiting the park this week may want to enter at Tioga Pass on the eastern side. Campgrounds and hiking trails along Tioga Road and at Tuolumne Meadows remain open. The High Sierra Camps and other back country destinations also are open.
