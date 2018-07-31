Scoop up a Kitten/Cat Discount Options With spcaLA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach because the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is offering Pick Your Own Price cat and kitten adoption fees for qualified adopters! “Scoop Up a Cat” is available now until the end of July at all spcaLA pet adoption centers: PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach, South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne, and PetSmart Charities™ Everyday Adoption Center in Pico Rivera.

Qualified adopters can pick their own price from 10 dollars to 1 million dollars when adding a feline to their family. All potential adopters must fill out an application and meet adoption guidelines. Adoption requirements and guidelines are available for view on their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com