Star Wars Hollywood Bowl Giveaway

Want to return to that galaxy far far away? Then hit the hyperdrive and set a course for the Hollywood Bowl where you can see Star Wars: A New Hope on a giant HD screen as the Los Angeles Philharmonic plays the soundtrack live on stage. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday August 3rd for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets see Star Wars: A New Hope at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday August 10th. Tickets are on sale at hollywoodbowl.com/starwars. Dress up as your favorite character and get ready to join the rebellion all over again.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

