Surveillance Video Captures Targeted Shooting at Homeless Encampment Near Venice That Left Man Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a targeted shooting at a homeless encampment near Venice that left one man injured and was caught on video.

The shooting took place on July 26 around 3: 05 p.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard and Globe Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a Honda Accord turn onto Globe Avenue and stop. The driver of the car can be seen getting out of the car and running toward the sidewalk where three men were gathered near tents. The man retrieved a gun from his shorts and fired multiple rounds at one of the three men.

The passenger of the car can then be seen getting out of the car at that point, and walking toward the tents. The passenger then points toward a man who was taking cover behind a tent.

The gunman and the passenger then run back toward the car and drive away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police told KTLA it appears the gunmen targeted the victim, who was not homeless but happened to be in the area of the encampment.

The gunman was described as Hispanic, with brown hair, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 140 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black T-shirt and blue shorts.

The passenger of the car was described as a Hispanic man, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He was wearing a red hat, black shirt and blue jeans.

The gunman's car was described as an older model Honda Accord.