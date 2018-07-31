The News Director’s Office: Megan Henderson, KTLA 5 Morning News Anchor

In the premiere episode of The News Director’s Office podcast, KTLA 5 News director Jason Ball and producer Bobby Gonzalez chat with morning news anchor Megan Henderson about her career in journalism, her work with the Watts Community Center, the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya, her recent visit to Dollywood, and more.

Episode quote:

“Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use.” – Emily Post

