Trump Administration Officials Face Congress on Family Reunification Efforts

Lawmakers are grilling top immigration officials Tuesday over the administration’s now reversed “zero tolerance” policy at the border and the thousands of family separations that occurred as a result.

Speaking at the outset of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized family separations, though they offered different explanations for why it occurred and what should happen next.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he was disturbed by reports that parents were deported without their children without understanding paperwork they’d signed.

“The administration claims that all of these parents elected to be deported without their children. But public reports … indicate that many of them may not have made an informed choice to leave their children behind,” Grassley said. “Some of these reports suggest that these parents weren’t presented information in a language that they could even understand. So we ought to be disturbed, and I’m disturbed by these allegations.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, called family separations a “humanitarian disaster” and called for Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to step down.

“The family separation policy is more than a bureaucratic lapse in justice,” he said. “It is and was a cruel policy inconsistent with the bedrock values of this nation.”

The hearing comes more than a month after President Donald Trump signed an executive order he said would put a stop to family separations, and days after a court-ordered deadline that spurred a massive effort to reunite more than 2,000 kids with their parents.

A number of top immigration officials are slated to testify, including the acting chief of the US Border Patrol and the federal official who has led family reunification efforts.