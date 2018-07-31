× Woman Charged in Leimert Park Triple Murder Pleads Not Guilty

A woman charged with murder in the killing of a family in Leimert Park in May has pleaded not guilty, officials announced on Tuesday.

Nancy Amelia Jackson, 56, was arrested on May 24, two days after officials said a man went to his father’s home in the 3900 block of South Bronson Avenue to find him and his grandparents dead in the bathroom.

Police initially named her as a possible witness to the crime, saying they managed to track her down in Culver City for questioning.

The victims—Phillip White, 65; his mother, Orsie Carter, 83; and her husband, William Carter, 79—were “piled on each other” with blunt trauma to their heads, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office described Jackson as White’s “acquaintance” who had been staying at his home. Police said the woman had worked as White’s “caretaker” for about six weeks, and that she had been involved with him romantically.

According to family members, the suspect stayed at the residence after some difficulties but was later asked to leave.

“Something happened there that made [Jackson] perhaps believe that she was going to be forced out,” Capt. Peter Whittingham said at a news conference on May 25. “I think that’s what may have prompted the anger and evil that we saw as a result of her actions.”

Prosecutors charged Jackson with three counts of murder with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. She pleaded not guilty on Monday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, the agency said. She was scheduled to return to court on Sept. 17.