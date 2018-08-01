× Apparent Shooting Victim Found Dead on Street of El Sereno Neighborhood

An investigation is underway in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles after an apparent shooting victim was found dead in the street.

Police received a call reporting shots fired in the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue about 4:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ramirez said.

Arriving officers found a man down in the street with several bullet casings around him, Ramirez said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death was being investigating as a homicide, Ramirez said.

Traffic was impacted on Drysdale Avenue during the investigation.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.