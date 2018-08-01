× Authorities Arrest Man Accused of Shooting Friends in Gardena, Killing Woman and Fellow Gang Member

A man accused of opening fire on his pregnant girlfriend and friends in Gardena, killing a woman then fatally shooting a fellow gang member who helped him flee the scene, was arrested Wednesday following a 36-hour manhunt, officials said.

Selvin Salazar, 25, was taken into custody on the 4100 block of Century Boulevard in Inglewood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Though investigators had identified Salazar as the suspect, they had not previously released his name.

Authorities had been searching for him since the violence unfolded at a trailer park in Gardena around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Salazar was allegedly partying with a group of friends there when he became upset and opened fire on the gathering.

Four people were struck, one of them fatally. Dolores Sanchez, 28, died at the scene, while two other women and a man were taken to the hospital.

One of the wounded women, 23, was pregnant and believed to be Salazar’s girlfriend. Her condition Wednesday was unclear, but officials had said both she and the unborn child were expected to survive.

A 24-year-old woman who was shot has since been released from the hospital, while a 37-year-old man was last listed in serious condition.

Salazar allegedly fled the scene with two other friends: fellow gang member Francisco Rafael Montes and Montes’ wife. Preliminary investigation indicated Montes didn’t want to help Salazar escape but was forced to, officials said.

As the three were in the couple’s black Kia Soul, Salazar is accused of fatally shooting Montes after asking him to pull over at an onramp to the southbound 710 Freeway in Lynwood.

Montes died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department said he was 29, though coroner’s officials had said he was 28.

Salazar also attempted to kill Montes’ wife, detectives said, but was thwarted by a malfunctioning gun.

The weapon was recovered when authorities arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. and found Montes’ wife with her husband’s dead body.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the series of shootings but said they were looking into the possibility that drugs played a role.

Salazar was being held without bail, authorities said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.

33.888349 -118.308962