Authorities Seek Help Identifying ‘Hoodie Bandit’ Who Reveals His Face During Compton Armed Robbery

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man dubbed the “hoodie bandit” who uncovered his face during an armed robbery in Compton last month.

The incident occurred about 1:20 p.m. July 21 at an am/pm store at 2820 Alondra Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man is shown on surveillance video walking into the store and covering his face with his hoodie and briefly shows his face before concealing it again.

The man is holding a black or gray semi-automatic handgun and demands money from the cash register.

Authorities said that the store employees initially didn’t understand what the man was saying because his mouth was covered. That’s when he allegedly removed the hoodie from his mouth, held up the gun and said “I’ll put a bullet in your face,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The employees eventually gave the man money and he left the store. He was last seen driving down South Washington Avenue in a silver newer model SUV, possibly an Infinity or Audi with black rims, officials said.

He is described as being about 28 years old, 6 feet tall, about 140 pounds, with a chin beard, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Sarah Dieguez-Schneider at 310-605-6506. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.