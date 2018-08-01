Burbank Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison in Infant Daughter’s Death

A Burbank man who pleaded no contest to several charges in connection to his 5-week-old daughter’s death has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Matthew Wojcik’s sentencing comes after the 25-year-old entered no contest pleas to three counts of child abuse in June, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also admitted to great bodily injury allegations, the release stated.

In May 2014, a Burbank detective testified that the defendant told police before he was arrested that he became frustrated when the infant wouldn’t sleep or stop crying and shook her, the Los Angeles Times reported.

During the preliminary hearing, Detective Celia Hawver also recalled Wojcik telling her he could not believe his actions and that he “felt like he was the devil,” the newspaper reported at the time.

Wojcik was 19 and living in Burbank with the baby’s mother when their daughter Violet was hospitalized in October 2012 with broken bones and head injuries, prosecutors said.

The number of fractures she had were “almost too many to count,” medical staff told the detective, according to the Times. Some of her injuries were in the healing stages.

Violet died several weeks later being taken off life support.

Her mother, Elizabeth Carter, pleaded no contest to a felony child endangerment in May 2014, according to the release. She received four years of probation.