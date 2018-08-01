Carls Jr. Giveaway

Are you craving some charbroiled burger greatness? Then head over Carl’s Jr. where they are celebrating their 77th birthday by bringing back a menu favorite…mouth watering charbroiled sliders, and we’ve got a chance for you to win all the Carl’s Jr. you can handle. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Saturday August 4th for your chance to win a $77 gift card good for use at any Carl’s Jr. location. So if you are looking for a little snack that packs a big flavor, then answer the call of Carl’s and tune in to win some savory sliders and celebrate 77 years of quality food and quality service.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

